PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most celebrated mobile gaming titles. Since both the games have realistic graphics, the Battle Royale matches offered by them are exhilarating to play.

Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, many Indian mobile gamers have opted for COD Mobile as an alternative. Even if there are similarities between the two titles, one cannot ignore the differences.

This article dives into the three major differences between the titles.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021

1. Backdrop

Image via Activision Games Blog

Anti-terrorism is the underlying theme of COD Mobile. Even though it is not explicitly mentioned, the multiplayer mode matches hint at the military's struggles to defeat their enemies.

PUBG Mobile has no proper theme. Battle Royale matches are about ultimate survival, where 100 players descend on an island to be the last one/team standing.

Advertisement

2. Game modes

Image via Android Gamespot (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have different game modes. They are:

PUBG Mobile:

1. Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin

2. Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War

3. EvoGround: Payload 2.0

4. Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

COD Mobile:

1. Battle Royale: Classic, Alcatraz

2. Multiplayer mode: Ranked and non-ranked matches

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free for all

Featured: Attack of the night, Hackney Yard 24/7, 10v10, PTFO.

3. Weapon physics

Image via PrestigeIsKey (YouTube)

Advertisement

Even if PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile weapons are similar, they have different weapon physics. Distance plays a role in shooting targets in COD Mobile, and every gun has its own specifications.

The gameplay of COD Mobile is also more realistic than PUBG Mobile. Mobile gamers who have played both games will surely acknowledge that COD Mobile is a bit trickier to play.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for rookies

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are other differences between the two games, it is an individual's choice to consider one over the other.

Also read: 5 best games like COD Mobile for rookies