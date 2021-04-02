5 best games like PUBG Mobile for rookies

PUBG Mobile is one of the best Battle Royale games that players can enjoy on their mobiles. In a BR match, 100 players jump out of an airplane and fight to be the last person/team standing.

PUBG Mobile is appreciated for its realistic graphics and immersive sound effects. If players enjoy playing it, they can take a look at the list given below.

Top alternatives to PUBG Mobile for rookies

These are five of the best such games:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

The Battle Royale matches of COD Mobile are a lot like PUBG Mobile. Players land on a hostile island and pick up weapons and supplies for their survival.

They can also enjoy the multiplayer mode in this title, along with their friends. This match type includes other game modes like Domination, Frontline, Search and Destroy, etc.

#2 - Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Free Fire is also a famous Battle Royale game that comes up with updates from time to time, like PUBG Mobile. The matches in this title are short and can have up to 50 players.

It has a wide range of characters that players can choose from. Apart from the BR mode, they can also have fun playing an exciting 4v4 game mode, called Clash Squad.

#3 - Battlelands Royale

Like PUBG Mobile, this title is also a Battle Royale game that is all about survival. Gamers can pick any character from the adorable options offered by the title.

There are fun guns like bazookas, mini-guns, etc., that players can use to shoot their enemies. A match lasts for about 5 minutes and can have a total of 32 players.

#4 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This thrilling BR title will ensure that players have a good time. Like PUBG Mobile, it offers many vehicles that gamers can use to escape enemies or reach the safe zone in time.

ScarFall has a unique feature that allows players to respawn up to 3 times, thereby increasing their survival chances. The title can be enjoyed even when players do not have an internet connection.

#5 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

This survival-shooting title is appreciated for its realistic graphics, like PUBG Mobile. Players who love sniping can also take part in the Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by the title.

If they want to enjoy the game offline, gamers can opt for the story mode, divided into 12 chapters. Players can also enjoy killing zombies in the new Offline Virus Zombie Event.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

