Since its inception, PUBG Mobile has inspired many games on the mobile gaming platforms. However, very few of them are as good as the renowned Battle Royale game in terms of graphics and gameplay.

Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Indian mobile gamers have been searching for alternatives. Players can take a look at the following games, which all have the potential to become solid alternatives to PUBG Mobile once they release.

Top 3 upcoming games that can be alternatives to PUBG Mobile

These are the three upcoming games that can be alternatives to PUBG Mobile:

1. PUBG: NEW STATE

Image via Google Play Store

This is the most awaited Battle Royale game of 2021, as it is being developed by Krafton Inc. The game will be set in the year 2051, and the gameplay will be quite similar to PUBG Mobile.

Players will get the chance to customize their weapons using the customization kit. With Gaming Illumination technology, the title will surely set a benchmark for graphics in mobile gaming.

To pre-register, click here.

2. Apex Legends Mobile

Image via EA

Like PUBG Mobile, this will also be a Battle Royale game that can be enjoyed with friends. Players will have to form a squad of 3 and land in a hostile battleground where there can be a maximum of 60 players.

The title will initially be available to a handful of players from India and Philippines, before gradually extending its reach. The beta version of the game will be released later this month.

To pre-register, click here.

3. SICO: SPECIAL INSURGENCY COUNTER OPERATIONS

Image via Google Play Store

This title is not a Battle Royale game, but players will likely enjoy it nonetheless. Like PUBG Mobile, players can indulge in exciting Team Deathmatches in SICO.

There are four playable characters - Rudra, Ana, Shiv, and Captain Shaurya Singh. Players can enjoy four maps - Vanam, Warehouse, Parvata, and Mandapa.

To pre-register, click here.

