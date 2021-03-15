PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything you need to know about the game's features

Amidst rumors of a new PUBG Mobile game, when Krafton Inc. revealed PUBG New State, battle-royale enthusiasts all over the world were overjoyed. Pre-registrations have already started and players can use this link to pre-register.

PUBG New State comes with a lot of new features. Information about these features has been derived from the game’s trailer, press release and description on the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Features

Here are a few of the features of PUBG New State that players will be thrilled to know about:

1. Futuristic Backdrop

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051. 100 players will land in a brand-new battle-royale map named Troi, which covers an area of 8 km * 8 km. Players can take the help of drones, ballistic shields and other high-tech gadgets to defeat their enemies.

2. Weapon Customization

Image via Google Play Store

The press release for PUBG New State confirms that players will be given the option to customize their own weapons. All players have to do is collect the customization kit. This kit will then help them to transform their weapons to shoot enemies.

“These kits will transform weapons in different ways, such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments."

3. Graphics

Image via Google Play Store

The Google Play Store states that PUBG New State will have “Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming.” With Gaming Illumination technology, PUBG New State is completely prepared to set a benchmark when it comes to graphics in mobile gaming.

Note: PUBG New State is not available for pre-registrations in India. So, sadly, the Google Play Store link provided above will not be of use for Indian battle-royale fans.

