Indian PUBG Mobile alternative SICO teases its first playable map

Labeled one of the alternatives to the renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile, SICO: Special Insurgency Counter Operations is a highly anticipated mobile title developed and published by Indic Arena.

The multiplayer title was announced in early March, and its trailers were also released. That caught the attention of battle royale enthusiasts in India, who have been eagerly waiting for the eventual release.

Recently, Indic Arena provided the users with a glimpse of the first playable map.

Also read: Krafton focussing on PUBG Mobile India comeback, no pre-registration plans for PUBG: New State (Exclusive)

Indian PUBG Mobile alternative SICO has teased its first map

SICO has released a video on their channel that showcases one of the announced maps – Vanam. The video takes the players through numerous locations on the map.

Advertisement

In addition to this, the other maps which have been announced include Warehouse, Mandapa and Parvata, which will definitely provide a local touch to the upcoming title.

Apart from this, SICO will be offering its users a variety of game modes, and the list includes

Team Death Match

Free for all

Domination

Multiple Team Death Match

Gun Race

Game modes (Image via: Google Play Store)

This game will be featuring a vast arsenal of weapons and numerous characters to keep the players engaged. The official website has further shed light with regards to the in-game characters:

Advertisement

Avaialble characters (Image via SICO)

Captain Shaurya Singh

Rudra

Ana

Shiv

Also read: "We're ready to support Krafton if and when PUBG Mobile returns to India": NODWIN Gaming's co-founder Akshat Rathee shares insights on Krafton's latest investment

The game’s pre-registrations have already commenced on the Google Play Store and players can follow the steps given below to do the same.

Step 1: Visit the official pre-registration page of SICO on the Google Play Store. The link for it has been provided below:

SICO on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: Next, the players have to tap on the "Pre-register" button, after which a dialogue box will pop up on their screens.

Step 3: Click on the "OK" option to complete the registration. They can also tap on "Install When Available" if they desire to download SICO when it is made available.

Also read: Popular streamer Dynamo jokingly gives cryptic hint about PUBG Mobile India release date