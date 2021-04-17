Popular streamer Dynamo jokingly gives cryptic hint about PUBG Mobile India release date

PUBG Mobile's comeback in India has been one of the most debatable topics in recent times. The game was suspended in early September, after which the servers were taken down only in late October.

However, the game's fans were given a lifeline in November as the announcement of a particular Indian version was a beacon of light. However, that hope has slowly started to diminish.

Since the initial announcement, numerous updates from different sources have poured in regarding replies to RTIs, job listings, recruitment of an operations team, and PUBG India registering as a private limited company. But the game's return has been far from reality.

Dynamo, one of India's biggest gaming content creators, who had earlier featured in PUBG Mobile India's trailer, has jokingly given a cryptic hint about the game's release in the country.

PUBG Mobile India release date: Streamer Dynamo jokingly gives cryptic hint

In a mysterious message, Dynamo stated that the trailer of PUBG Mobile's Indian version would be released on a double-digit date of a given month, i.e., on a date from 10th onwards. The renowned content creator added that the game would be releasing on a single-digit date.

(At time stamp 2:08:45 to 2:09:45)

However, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt as an official announcement is yet to be made by the developers.

Earlier, GodNixon, aka Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, had shared an update about the game's Indian version. In the video, he was quoted as saying:

"According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return."

Players can follow the official handles of PUBG Mobile India for any new official development. The links have been provided below:

