Krafton focussing on PUBG Mobile India comeback, no pre-registration plans for PUBG: New State (Exclusive)

PUBG Mobile has been very influential in the growth of mobile esports, and its role in establishing smartphones as a legitimate gaming platform cannot be underestimated.

Having said that, PUBG Mobile's journey to the top has been anything but smooth. The game was banned in India last year, leaving millions of players devastated.

Fortunately for players in the country, an Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced soon after the ban. With trailers and a website released, it looked like it was only a matter of time before the game would make its way back. However, this hasn't been the case.

Krafton recently unveiled its newest title in the PUBG universe – PUBG: New State. Pre-registrations for the game are underway on the Google Play Store. While battle royale enthusiasts around the world were delighted, Indian fans were left heartbroken as registrations weren't available in the country.

Sportskeeda has now reached out to Krafton for further clarification on India's exclusion from PUBG: New State's pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

Kraton focussing on PUBG Mobile India release, no pre-registration for PUBG: New State for now

A Krafton representative told Sportskeeda Esports:

"With KRAFTON doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India."

This makes it evident that the re-release of PUBG Mobile in India is a priority for Krafton, and the South Korean company is trying its best to relaunch the title in the country soon.

A statement from KRAFTON's chairman was earlier misinterpreted, and Krafton has issued an official clarification about it.

A Krafton Communications representative told Sportskeeda:

"We are awaiting for Indian government's consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region."