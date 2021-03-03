"We care about the Indian market greatly": Sean Hyunil Sohn (Head of Corporate Development at Krafton) speaks on PUBG Mobile India comeback

PUBG Mobile has been one of the hot topics in India for a while now. The title received the ban hammer in September, with the server restriction coming into the picture in late October. The fans were thoroughly disappointed with the game’s suspension, but the announcement of the Indian version emerged as a beacon of hope.

However, the respite has only been momentary, as it has been months since the initial revelation. Many developments have poured in, but there has been no further communication about the future availability of the title, and this has left a bitter taste for PUBG players in the country.

Recently Krafton had unveiled their latest title for the Android and iOS platform – PUBG New State, but India was excluded from its pre-registrations on Google Play Store.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India: 3 months after official announcement, users still wait for game’s official release

Sean Hyunil Sohn (Head of Corporate Development at Krafton) speaks on PUBG Mobile India comeback

Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton) told Akshat Rathee (MD and co-founder, NODWIN Gaming) at the 2021 India Gaming Conference when asked about the return of PUBG Mobile in India.

"I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen."

This makes it quite evident that Krafton is trying to bring PUBG Mobile back to India.

Also, a recent blog post on Krafton's website read,

Advertisement

“We plan to continue investing in new lineups and new business expansions. It speeds up discovery and production of new IPs in addition to new works based on Battleground IP. The company is also planning to actively advance into new business areas such as the Indian market and deep learning.”

CEO Kim Chang-han was quoted,

“Krafton has been advocating a special game company that is not in Korea with the vision of creating a masterpiece of production from the time it was founded and with the goal of success in the global market. For a long time, I have been thinking about what to do first to reinforce my game production capabilities, and from this year on, I decided to focus on creating an environment where members and the company can grow together through active investments and challenges in talent.”

Note: The details from the blog post have been translated from Korean and hence some details might have been lost in the translation.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India: Major reason why the game might not have released 3 months after the official announcement