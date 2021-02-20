PUBG Mobile India: Major reason why the game might not have released 3 months after the official announcement

PUBG Mobile is one of the first names when talking about the Battle Royale genre on the mobile platform. According to the data released by Esports Charts, the game has a massive player base across the world and was the most popular mobile esports game in 2020.

However, the journey of the title hasn’t been smooth sailing in all the countries. The Indian fans of PUBG Mobile were left in despair after the game was among the 118 applications banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Since then, the users have been eagerly waiting for the return of the game in India.

In November, the official announcement regarding PUBG Mobile’s comeback was made, and the teasers were released, providing the players with momentary respite.

But three months have passed by, and no further communication has been made on the release, leaving many users disappointed. This article lists a few possible reasons why the game hasn’t been released three months after the official announcement.

Major reasons why PUBG Mobile India might not have released 3 months after the official announcement

Government Permission

An RTI was filled by GemWire back in December on the issue. It put forth multiple questions about the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. One of the questions asked was

“Is there an open dialogue taking place between MEITY and PUBG Corporation/Krafton INC.”

The response received stated,

“No formal dialogue with PUBG/Krafton is held by this Ministry.”

The reply made it quite evident that there was no formal dialogue between the ministry and the PUBG Mobile officials. Hence, one of the possible reasons behind the delay in the launch of the Indian version could be that the game might not have received permissions from the Indian government.

Earlier, numerous reports suggested that the game was yet to receive a green signal from MeitY for its release.

NCPCR against the release of PUBG Mobile

Previously, a report by Telegraph India disclosed that Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights), is not in favor of PUBG Mobile’s release in India until appropriate legislation is laid out for online games.

He said the following to PT,

“It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favor of recommending such games in the country.”

Anvesh Pelluri filed an RTI that sought information from NCPCR about the meeting. The response received was:

“A virtual meeting was held on 04/12/2020 at the behest of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). No formal minutes were drafted. All concerned have been requested to examine the issue further.”

This indicated that there was a meeting held to discuss PUBG Mobile’s return.

One of the possible reasons behind the delay could also be the developers trying to comply with all the rules and regulations. This would, in turn, lead to the smooth comeback of the title in the country.

Earlier, Krafton inked a deal with Microsoft Azure to host its portfolio of titles. This step by the South Korean company aimed to ensure the safety and security of the data.

