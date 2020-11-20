5 biggest announcements from PUBG Mobile Indian version’s official press release

Since its release, PUBG Mobile has become one of the top games on the mobile platform. It has amassed a massive player base and has found a special place in Indian mobile gaming.

Many fans were left in dismay after the Government of India had imposed a ban on the game alongside 117 other apps in early September. Thereafter, the players from the country have been waiting for the comeback of their beloved title.

On 12th November, the wait finally came to an end as PUBG Corporation, in a press release, had announced a particular version of PUBG Mobile for the users in the Indian region.

This article takes a look at the five most significant announcements from the official press release.

PUBG Mobile India: 5 biggest announcements from the version’s official press release

#1 $100 million investment

Image via hdqwalls.com

PUBG Corporation announced their plans of making a massive investment of $100 million in India. It will significantly contribute to the development and growth of the Indian video game, esports, IT, and entertainment industries. This is also the largest investment among Korean companies, excluding manufacturing.

Advertisement

#2 Exclusive esports league

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports/YouTube

The press release also stated that PUBG Corporation would be boldly investing in hosting an exclusive esports league for the Indian region. It would be one of the biggest esports event in India in terms of participating teams, prize money, and competition size.

#3 Better data security and privacy

Image via Microsoft

The company has specified that data security and privacy are their top priority. Earlier this month, Krafton had also announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure, and their products, including PUBG Mobile, would be using their services.

The South Korean company will also conduct regular audits and verification to reinforce security and ensure that data is managed securely.

Advertisement

#4 Changes in the game

Hit effect would be locked to green

There will be slight changes in the game content of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile to cater to the local users. The following changes were mentioned in the press release:

Green hit effect – The hit effect would likely be locked to green, unlike the global version to indicate the game’s virtual nature.

Feature to restrict the game time for younger players – There will be a restriction on the playtime for promoting healthy gameplay habits.

Default character clothing – All characters in the game will likely begin fully clothed.

#5 Branch office

PUBG Corporation would establishing a branch office in the country

PUBG Corporation will be promoting the establishment of a branch office in India to ensure smooth services. They intend to hire over 100 employees, specializing and having expertise in various aspects, including game development, business, esports, and more. PUBG Corporation also aims to partner with local companies in India to provide better game services.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version APK download link spotted by some users on the official website, but it's not working yet