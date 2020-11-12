PUBG Corporation to setup PUBG Mobile Branch office in India, ready to invest more than $100 million

The last couple of months for the PUBG Mobile fans in India haven’t been smooth sailing as it was among the 118 apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology back in early September.

Soon after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced that they would take over the publishing responsibilities in India and would no longer authorize the franchise to Tencent Games in India.

Even after the ban was imposed, the players and fans had their fingers crossed and looked forward to the game’s reintroduction in the country.

Finally, the day has arrived! PUBG Corporation announced that they are preparing for the release of PUBG Mobile India, especially for the Indian users, and will bring the game back to the country. The version would feature several changes to cater to the needs of the Indian users and create a healthy gameplay environment.

PUBG Corporation to setup PUBG Mobile Branch office in India

The press release also added that PUBG Corporation would be setting up a branch office in India to provide a smooth service and promote the development of the Indian video game, esports, IT, and entertainment industries. They also announced their plans to make an investment of $100 million in India, which would greatly influence and contribute to the related industries' growth. The investment would be the largest among Korean companies, excluding manufacturing.

The company also announced that they would hire over 100 employees with expertise in different areas, including – game development, business, esports, and more.

Additionally, the press release also stated that the company has plans to partner with local companies in India and provide improved game services. It is also planning to invest in hosting a professional esports league exclusive to the Indian region.

This news is great for the Indian PUBG Mobile fans and players as the game is not only back but also comes with plans of expansion.