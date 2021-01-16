A response to an RTI suggests that a meeting was held concerning the return of PUBG Mobile in India.

PUBG Mobile has made its mark in the mobile battle royale genre and is undoubtedly one of the industry leaders. The previous year wasn’t smooth sailing for the game’s fans in India. In an unprecedented move, PUBG Mobile was blocked in the country along with 117 other applications.

Since then, PUBG Mobile players and fans have been meticulously following every update and development about the game.

In December 2020, there was a report by Telegraph India that suggested that Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), strongly recommended against the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile in India until there are appropriate laws enacted for such online titles.

There have now been further developments concerning this matter in the form of a reply to an RTI.

PUBG Mobile India unban meeting officially held on December 4, issue to be examined further: New RTI report

The RTI was filed by Anvesh Pelluri, seeking information from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights about the exact details of the meeting.

The following questions were asked by the applicant:

Q1. When was the meeting held?

Q2. On which department recommendation the meeting was held?

Q3. Who were the government officials present at the meeting and to which Department/Ministry they belong?

Q4. Was there any representation from the PUBG Mobile India/Krafton Inc/PUBG Corporation in the meeting?

Q5. What were the outcomes of the meeting?

The following reply was received:

“A virtual meeting was held on 04/12/2020 at the behest of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). No formal minutes were drafted. All concerned have been requested to examine the issue further.”

The response implies that there was certainly a meeting held between the authorities regarding PUBG Mobile’s return in the country.

Earlier, a response to an RTI filed by GemWire also revealed that PUBG Mobile was not banned in the country and was only blocked for public access. It also disclosed that there were no formal dialogues between Krafton Inc and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Advertisement

