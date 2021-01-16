New PUBG Mobile alternative, Farlight 84, releases for early access in Play Store, Indian players rush to download it

PUBG Mobile enjoys a vast player base worldwide and has had a far-reaching impact in establishing mobile gaming and esports. It has found a special place in the Indian community and has become a household name.

2020 wasn’t particularly the best for the game’s fans in India as it was suspended by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in September. Its suspension created a massive void in the mobile gaming segment, especially in the BR genre, as it was undoubtedly the most popular title in the country.

With PUBG Mobile still suspended, several developers have come up with alternatives. Recently, Farlight 84 was released by the Singaporean company, MIRACLE GAMES.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs. Fortnite Mobile: 5 differences between the games

Farlight 84, PUBG Mobile alternative, available in early access in Play Store, Indians jump in

Farlight 84 is available in three countries under early access (Image via Farlight 84 / Facebook)

According to the social media post by the developers, Farlight 84 has been made available for early access on the Google Play Store for three countries:

Brazil

India

Indonesia

We are about to launch a new open beta testing phase on android!



Time: 14.01.2021~19.01.2021



Regions: Brazil, India, Indonesia



P.S:Player progress and any character or item unlocks made during the test will not transfer over in the final game release! pic.twitter.com/2ZfWzew1cw — Farlight 84 (@Farlight84) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

It runs on the Unreal Engine and offers users an immersive gameplay experience. In the absence of PUBG Mobile in the country, numerous Indian players have tried out the game.

Users can check out the trailer of the game below:

The game has emerged as an attractive option for many due to the wide-ranging features it provides. It has several different aspects like jetpacks, unique weapons and skills, charging poles, eight different capsulers (characters), and more, which differentiate it from the other titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

However, as the game is currently in early access, it has several bugs. The developers have asked users for feedback regarding glitches and more.

Advertisement

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Farlight 84 and download the PUBG Mobile alternative.

To keep up with all the news regarding the development of Farlight 84, users can follow the game on its social media handles, YouTube channel, and more:

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Also read: Rune Power Community Challenge in PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: Schedule, prizes, and more