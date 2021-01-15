Rune Power Community Challenge in PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: Schedule, prizes, and more

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.2 update was rolled out by the developers a few days ago. It brought in multiple exciting features, including new game modes, a new weapon, various improvements, and more to enhance the user experience.

One of the key elements of this update is the Runic Power Mode. It offers the user with interesting and unique gameplay as they have to select a particular rune that will provide them with a special skill. The runes are: Flame Rune, Artic Rune, and Wind Rune.

The developers have announced an exciting "Rune Power" community challenge that offers the players a chance at obtaining various rewards, including 4000 UC.

This article provides the players with the details of this community event.

Rune Power Community Challenge in PUBG Mobile

The players can directly participate in this community challenge as there are no registrations required. The details of the custom matches will be directly posted in the official discord version of PUBG Mobile. They can click here to join the Discord server.

Schedule of the community challenge

January 16th, 2020 (Asia)

Match 1: 13:00 UTC

Match 2: 14:00 UTC

Match 3: 15:00 UTC

January 17th, 2020 (North America)

Match 1: 22:00 UTC

Match 2: 23:00 UTC

Match 3: 24:00 UTC

Apart from this, other PUBG Mobile regional communities will also be hosting similar games at different timings for the players to participate.

Prizes

The prizes are as follows:

First Place (Each Match): 4 000 UC + 5 Classic Crate Coupons

Second Place (Each Match): 1 875 UC

Third Place (Each Match): 690 UC

MVP (Each Day): Permanent Racer Set (Gold)

Apart from that, all the prize winners will receive the role of 'Event Winner' on the Discord servers with exclusive chat permission for 30 days.

The community challenge will be played as solo matches, and the use of emulators is strictly prohibited. Also, the user can receive the prizes only once. Besides this, teaming up with foes is not allowed.

