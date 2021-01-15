PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 Grand Finals teams and updated rosters

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) League Stage concluded on December 20th. The top 16 teams qualified from the League Stages will now compete in the PMGC 2020 Finals to be held at Al Albaany Street Near City Walk, Dubai, The UAE, from January 21st to January 24th. The finals boast a massive prize pool of $1.2 million.

The PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP is coming to #Dubai! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Where the best 16 teams will fight on stage in the grand PMGC Finals. Are you ready?!

Witness the first PMGC Champion in Dubai from January 21st to the 24th. See you there!@visitdubai @Dubai_Calendar pic.twitter.com/ELwqIVxSte — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The PMGC 2020 League Stages featured the top 24 teams worldwide, divided into three groups of eight teams. Each team went through four weeks of exciting action.

The league stage was scheduled from November 24th to December 20th and had a prize pool of $769,000.

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship!



Congratulations to the Top 16 teams making it to the PMGC Finals, starting at the end of JAN 2021.

Stay tuned, we are close to announce more exciting news for the upcoming Esports year!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/H1izarZJy8 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Four Angry Men (4 AM) from China was crowned champions for the league stage, with star player 33Svan bagging the MVP award with 144 kills.

In light of today’s unsportsmanlike behavior & in accordance with the PUBG MOBILE competitive policy, Loops Esports has been disqualified from the ongoing PUBG MOBILE Global Championship. Read more for details: https://t.co/nX0aWXTAf1 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

With the disqualification of Loops Esports (for showing unsportsmanlike behavior under rule 6.1.2, which details Competitive Integrity), sitting at the sixth spot, each team below moved one place upwards.

A1 Esports, the team from Bangladesh who had earlier finished 17th and failed to qualify for the finals of the PMGC 2020, climbed up one spot to eventually sneak through.

Teams qualified for PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

Four Angry Men (China) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) RRQ Athena (Thailand) Konina Power (CIS/ Kazakhstan) Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey) Secret Jin (Thailand) Futbolist (Turkey) Nova XQF (China) Power888 KPS (Thailand) Abrupt Slayers (Nepal) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Z3US Esports (Mongolia) Natus Vincere (Ukraine/Russia) Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia) Team Secret (Malaysia) A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

Roster update ahead of the PMGC 2020 Finals

Liquid has replaced Alice in the Bigetron RA roster as the latter cannot play the grand finals due to health reasons.

Sehubungan dengan alasan kesehatan, kami umumkan bahwa @btr_alicee tidak dapat bermain dalam Grand Final PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season 0, dan akan digantikan oleh @btr_liqquid.



Berikut roster Bigetron Red Aliens yang akan berlaga dalam pertandi… https://t.co/lNDeuu48qd pic.twitter.com/nUqtdn9hKc — Bigetron Esports (@bigetronesports) January 4, 2021

RobdiNNi from Konina Power will not take part in the finals due to the epidemiological situation in Mongolia and will be replaced by Frozen from Team Unique.

Unfortunately,RobdiNNi will not be able to take part in the PMGC Finals in January due to the epidemiological situation in Mongolia, but we are happy to announce that he will be replaced by one of the best players in CIS and Europe, from @Team_UNQ - Ivan "FROZEN" Leontyev! pic.twitter.com/07BGCvLvbJ — Konina Power (@KoninaPower) December 31, 2020

Godless will replace Ronin in the Z3US Esports roster as the latter had some visa issues.

Mafioso joined A7 Esports for the PMGC 2020 finals.

Alpha 7 PMGC 2020 roster

PMGC 2020 Finals streaming details

Live streaming for the PMGC 2020 Finals will take place on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV. The live streams will take place in the following languages: