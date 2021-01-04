PUBG Mobile: Liquid joins Bigetron Red Aliens roster for PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

With the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) finals drawing closer, the 16 qualified teams are looking to come up their best team combinations. The latest team to the join the list is Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR).

Sehubungan dengan alasan kesehatan, kami umumkan bahwa @btr_alicee tidak dapat bermain dalam Grand Final PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season 0, dan akan digantikan oleh @btr_liqquid.



Berikut roster Bigetron Red Aliens yang akan berlaga dalam pertandi… https://t.co/lNDeuu48qd pic.twitter.com/nUqtdn9hKc — Bigetron Esports (@bigetronesports) January 4, 2021

Bigetron Esports today announced that Leander "Liquid" Deusfiel would join the BTR for the PMGC 2020 Grand Finals, scheduled to start from January, 21st, 2021. The organizers will hold the tournament in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Although a LAN affair, no crowd is allowed in the arena keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP is coming to #Dubai! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Where the best 16 teams will fight on stage in the grand PMGC Finals. Are you ready?!

Witness the first PMGC Champion in Dubai from January 21st to the 24th. See you there!@visitdubai @Dubai_Calendar pic.twitter.com/ELwqIVxSte — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Liquid will replace Maureen “Alice” Gabriella, with the latter dropping out of the tournament because of health reasons.

Liquid officially joined the team on October 10th, 2020, but he wasn’t part of the main roster during the PMGC 2020 League Stage.

Full roster of BTR for the PMGC 2020 finals

Ryzen (Muhammad Albi) Luxxy (Made Bagus Prabaswara) Zuxxy (Made Bagas Pramudita) Microboy (Nizar Lugatio Pratama) Liquid (Leander Deusfiel)

Earlier, during the League Stage of the PMGC 2020, BTR finished second with 561 points, behind Chinese team 4 Angry Men (4 AM). The team performed exceptionally in the competition, with its star players firing on all cylinders.

Advertisement

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship!



Congratulations to the Top 16 teams making it to the PMGC Finals, starting at the end of JAN 2021.

Stay tuned, we are close to announce more exciting news for the upcoming Esports year!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/H1izarZJy8 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The side's dominance was proven because in three out of the four weeks of PMGC 2020, the MVP was from BTR. Zuxxy was the MVP in the first week, while Ryzen took the MVP title in the second and the third weeks.

Bigetron RA will be itching to win the Grand Finals of the tournament, after barely missing out on the League Stage due to an average showing in Week 4.

The inclusion of Liquid only strengthens the balance of the team and provides it with an extra option heading into the finals. It would be interesting to see how he fits into the team’s combination and how many matches he gets to show his skills.