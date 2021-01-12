3 PUBG Mobile Players banned from tournaments due to misconduct

After disqualifying Loops Esports from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2020), PUBG Mobile Esports has banned three professional players, FederaL, Golden, and Caiowski (who represented Loops Esports at the PMGC), from all PUBG Mobile tournaments until July 10, 2021.

Players FederaL, Gxlden, and Caiowski are banned from all PUBG MOBILE tournaments until July 10, 2021. For more details, please check out the updated competitive ruling statement: https://t.co/ycO107WCYn — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 11, 2021

Former Loops Esports members handed ban by PUBG Mobile

Loops Esports was disqualified for showing unsportsmanlike behavior under rule 6.1.2 which details Competitive Integrity. The rule states "All teams and team members are expected to compete to the best of their skill and ability at all times in any tournament game".

The ban came two days after the players joined another Brazillian organization, Influence Rage ESports.

Earlier, during the PUBG Mobile World League, Loops Esports knowingly tried to avoid battle with Team Queso, giving them free passage. The officials punished them by removing all their points for the day.

During Match 4 and 5 of Day 3 of Super Weekend 4 at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship League, the three aforementioned players surrendered and refused to fight, which affected the final rankings of the league. This is not the first time where unsportsmanlike behavior was displayed by Loops Esports.

With the disqualification of Loops Esports, who were sitting at the 6th spot in the overall table at the PMGC, each team below them moved one spot upwards. A1 Esports, the team from Bangladesh who finished on the 17th spot and failed to qualify for the finals of the tournament, climbed up one spot to 16th, to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship-Finals.

However, the fourth player of Loops Esports, Carrilho, has been spared from the ban, as he didn't surrender and played to the best of his ability. A few days ago, Carrilho joined Alpha 7 Esports.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament ever, with around a 2 million USD prize pool at stake. The finals of the PMGC are scheduled to take place from 21st to 24th January 2021, in Dubai.