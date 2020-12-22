16 teams heading to the PMGC 2020 Finals in Dubai

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 league stage came to a thrilling close on Sunday, with 16 teams qualifying for the PMGC 2020 Finals next month.

Four Angry Men finished the league stage in the top spot, followed by Bigetron Red Aliens in second place and RRQ Athena in third place. Zhong "33Svan" Hongsen from Four Angry Men also took home some personal glory as he was crowned as the PMGC 2020 League MVP.

Teams qualified for the PMGC 2020 Finals

The top 16 teams who have qualified for the PMGC 2020 Finals are:

1. Four Angry Men

2. Bigetron Red Aliens

3. RRQ Athena

4. Konina Power

5. Klas Digital Athletics

6. Secret Jin

7. Futbolist

8. Nova XQF

9. POWER888 KPS

10. Abrupt Slayers

11. Alpha7 Esports

12. Z3US Esports

13. Natus Vincere

14. Aerowolf Limax

15. Team Secret

16. A1 Esports

The PMGC 2020 Finals will start on the 21st of January 2021 and will run through to the 24th. It will be streamed worldwide from Dubai. While the finals will not be open to the public, the offline event provides teams with a levelled playing field, countering ping disadvantage for what is the pinnacle of PUBG Mobile’s esports program this year.

The PMGC Finals prize pool of $2,000,000 USD is also the biggest in PUBG Mobile history in a single tournament to date.

The PMGC 2020 Finals will be available to watch on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

The official title sponsor of PMGC is Qualcomm Technologies, who deliver the ultimate gaming advantage with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, a full arsenal of hardware and software features that can be fully integrated into top-tier smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 5G Mobile Platforms.

OnePlus is a leading global mobile technology company featuring the ultra-fast OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone as the official device of PMGC. OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform.

Mountain Dew is proud to be the beverage partner to PMGC and to fuel the next generation of gaming talent.

The PMGC Finals are proudly supported by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector, and Dubai Sports Council, the official sporting sector with the aim of developing and improving sports in Dubai.