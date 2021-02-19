PUBG Mobile India: 3 months after official announcement, users still wait for game’s official release

PUBG Mobile’s contribution and impact in establishing mobile esports cannot be downplayed. Today, it is undeniably one of the top titles in the segment.

The game not only boasts a massive fan base worldwide but also a well-settled esports landscape. Its popularity can be perceived from the fact that it had a watch time of 134.5 million with a peak viewership of 1.1 million in 2020.

Last year was far from the best for Indian PUBG Mobile fans. The title was on the list of 118 applications that the Government of India blocked in early September 2020 due to security reasons. The server access was then stopped for Indian users in late October.

The statements read the following.

“In view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The move came as a bolt from the blue for fans and left them in dismay. However, they could breathe a sigh of relief when PUBG Corporation announced the Indian version on November 12th.

A couple of days later, a few teasers featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten were released.

PUBG Mobile India: 3 months after official announcement, users await game’s release

However, the official announcement and other developments provided only a momentary respite. Fans have remained disappointed as there has been no further communication by the developers about the release of the Indian version.

Players and fans have been scouring the internet for any information on their favorite title’s future in the country. Players have taken to various platforms tagging PUBG Mobile to express their discontentment.

Where coming pubg mobile in india — i am abhi (@AbhiBagal8) February 19, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN Is there any chance to getting pubg mobile back in india — AmanVercady (@AVercady) February 19, 2021

When will PUBG mobile India launch in India? — Shijin (@123Shijin) February 19, 2021

When will release Indian version??? — Dinesh Kathayath (@BeingDinesh500) February 16, 2021

When will pubg mobile india be released — Rema Ralte (@RemaRalte25) February 19, 2021

Any news about PUBG Mobile India — MR.UNITE (@RohanRa75025263) February 19, 2021

Since the initial announcement, there have been some key developments, but none of them have shed light on the title’s release. Some of these proclamations are:

#1 - PUBG India registering as a private limited company

PUBG India officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up capital of INR 5,00,000. Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn were also named as the directors. Wooyol Lim was also recently appointed as a director for PUBG India Private Limited.

#2 - Appointment of the Indian operations team

Krafton also brought together a PUBG Mobile operations team in India. Aneesh Aravind was appointed as the new country manager.

#3 - Reply to RTI

There were numerous RTIs filed, and the replies revealed that the game was not banned in the country but only blocked. It also suggested that there was no formal dialogue between the ministry and PUBG/Krafton.