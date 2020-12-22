Krafton appoints new PUBG Mobile operations team in India

Indian PUBG Mobile fans and players haven’t had the best year so far, as their beloved title got suspended in September. Since then, they have been following every update about its comeback.

There have been numerous positive developments in the last few days for these fans. Krafton Incorporated recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as the new country manager. And now, the South Korean company has established a new PUBG Mobile operations team in India.

Krafton brings together a PUBG Mobile operations team in India

The team includes:

All the appointed members have vast experience in their fields and have previously worked for multiple companies, including Tencent, where they worked in similar roles/positions.

After the initial press release by PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of the title, the fans and players were elated and felt that PUBG Mobile could soon make its way back into the country. Several developments immediately after suggested the same.

The first official teasers featuring Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo were dropped on social media platforms and the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. Later, PUBG Mobile India was incorporated as a private limited company with a paid-up capital of 5 lakhs.

However, the game is yet to receive a green light from the government for its comeback. MeitY, responding to a query filed through an RTI, stated that permissions are not yet granted for the release.

So, all that the players can do is wait for any official announcement from PUBG Corporation. They can follow the social media handles and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India.

