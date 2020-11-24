PUBG India has officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company has also named two directors.

PUBG Mobile, ever since its release, had witnessed tremendous growth and garnered massive numbers. It is among the most prominent names in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game also enjoys an extensive player base in India.

By now, every PUBG Mobile fan would be aware of the announcement by PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of the game. This announcement provided the Indian audience multiple reasons to celebrate as one of the most-played titles could be set to make a comeback soon.

Apart from announcing the game's return, the announcement also stated that the PUBG Corporation would be establishing a branch office/subsidiary in the country. With the news of PUBG India registering as a company, they seem to have made good on that statement.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have a dedicated support section, like the Korean version

PUBG Mobile India officially registers as a company, names two directors

Details of PUBG India Private Limited

According to a post by LiquipediaMemphiz on Instagram, PUBG India registered as a company on November 21, 2020. The post provided details about PUBG India registering as a company in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Advertisement

The two directors who have been named are:

Kumar Krishnan Iyer is one of the directors of PUBG India Private Limited

Kumar Krishnan Iyer – He is also the director of several other companies.

LinkedIn profile of Hyunil Sohn

Hyunil Sohn – He is also the Head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc./PUBG Corporation.

Advertisement

With this development, it appears like the long wait of PUBG Mobile fans in India could end very soon.

The teasers of the PUBG Mobile Indian version were dropped on the official social media handles and YouTube channel, which excited players more than ever. However, the official release date has not yet been announced.

For any further official announcements, players can check out the social media handles, website, and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. Following are the links for them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have download size of under 1 GB due to Lightweight Installation Function