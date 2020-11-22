PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have a dedicated support section, like the Korean version

With the rise in popularity of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, games like PUBG Mobile have amassed massive player bases worldwide. Since the game's ban in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, players from the country have been keenly waiting for the game’s comeback.

The wait is almost over, after PUBG Corporation announced a special version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users via a press release on 12th November. The company has also set up a separate website for the Indian version of the game.

Recently, users could check out the news, support & APK download sections that weren’t earlier available.

PUBG Mobile Indian version could have a dedicated support section, similar to its Korean counterpart

As mentioned above, users were able to access various segments of the official website of the PUBG Mobile Indian version.

A snippet from the official website

Upon clicking on the ‘Support’ option, users were redirected to pubgmobile.helpshift.com, available only for users from Korea and Japan. Hence, it can be assumed that a new dedicated support section would be made available for the PUBG Mobile Indian version.

This would come in handy for the millions of Indian users who regularly play the renowned mobile battle royale title.

Players can follow the social media handles and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India to keep up with the official announcements. Here are the links for them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Changes in the PUBG Mobile Indian version

Image via: TechMeet / YouTube

In the official press release, PUBG Corporation mentioned three changes for the PUBG Mobile Indian version:

#1 Default character clothing – All the characters in PUBG Mobile India will likely be fully clothed.

– All the characters in PUBG Mobile India will likely be fully clothed. #2 Hit effect changed to green – The hit effect is expected to be locked to green color. This has been done to indicate the virtual nature of the game.

– The hit effect is expected to be locked to green color. This has been done to indicate the virtual nature of the game. #3 Feature to restrict the game time for younger players – There might be a strict restriction on playtime for promoting healthy gameplay habits.

