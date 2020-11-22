PUBG Mobile India website under construction: News, support & APK download sections added

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has seen a steep rise in popularity and has become one of the leading mobile battle royale titles. The game is a phenomenon worldwide and has amassed a huge player base in India too.

However, this year hasn’t been the best for Indian PUBG Mobile users, as the game got banned alongside 117 other apps in September.

But on 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced a different version of PUBG Mobile in India. A few days after this, several clips of the trailer/advertisement were released on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile India.

Also, a new website for the Indian version was set up, and this article discusses the same.

PUBG Mobile India website under construction as new sections have been added

Some users could access the news, support, and APK download sections on the new website of PUBG Mobile India. Clicking on the ‘Support’ tab redirected them to pubgmobile.helpshift.com, while pressing the APK Download option redirected the users to the global version’s official website.

Players can check these out in the screenshots below:

A snippet from the official website

Advertisement

Players were able to find the following in the 'News' section:

A snippet from the news section

In the picture above, users could see a new PUBG Mobile icon, which is likely for the Indian version.

It is assumed that the website is currently under construction, and the developers are testing it out. Fans have been ecstatic with these recent developments and are eagerly waiting for the return of PUBG Mobile in India.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version Google Play Store download option was briefly shown on the official website for some users on Friday

On the flip side, due to the delay and no concrete release date being shared, several have remained unhappy:

Advertisement

Me waiting for PUBG Mobile in India pic.twitter.com/5J1FJk3sCX — Barbaad engineer ♋️ (@unmakedengineer) November 20, 2020

Where is pubg mobile india version?

Why there is too much delay in launching? Can we shift to other games@PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE_IN #pubgindiaversion — Brutal Mod (@brutal_mod) November 20, 2020

@PUBG @PUBGMOBILE_IN Due to ur delay in launch and high level of hype...Now u are getting negative view which is not good — Dibyendu (@D_escapist12) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

@PUBGMOBILE_IN why to much delay 😒 — Shiv Pandit (@ShivPan19086487) November 19, 2020

The delay is just decreasing the interest in the " HYPE " which was created .@PUBGMOBILE_IN https://t.co/g9LUCXE5an — jayesh singh (@jeysingh01) November 19, 2020

Due to delay the hype is getting low what do you think about this point — UNKNOWN_0P (@0pUnknown) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Due to delay the hype is getting low what do you think about this point — UNKNOWN_0P (@0pUnknown) November 20, 2020

PUBG Corporation press release recap

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile India on 12th November. Apart from this, the company also disclosed plans to establish a branch office in India, employing over 100 people.

The press release further added that the organization would make an investment worth $100 million in partnership with its parent company, Krafton Inc.

Players can click here to read about the five most significant announcements in the press release.