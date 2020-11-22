PUBG Mobile India website under construction: News, support & APK download sections added

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has seen a steep rise in popularity and has become one of the leading mobile battle royale titles. The game is a phenomenon worldwide and has amassed a huge player base in India too.
However, this year hasn’t been the best for Indian PUBG Mobile users, as the game got banned alongside 117 other apps in September.
But on 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced a different version of PUBG Mobile in India. A few days after this, several clips of the trailer/advertisement were released on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile India.
Also, a new website for the Indian version was set up, and this article discusses the same.
PUBG Mobile India website under construction as new sections have been added
Some users could access the news, support, and APK download sections on the new website of PUBG Mobile India. Clicking on the ‘Support’ tab redirected them to pubgmobile.helpshift.com, while pressing the APK Download option redirected the users to the global version’s official website.
Players can check these out in the screenshots below:
Players were able to find the following in the 'News' section:
In the picture above, users could see a new PUBG Mobile icon, which is likely for the Indian version.
It is assumed that the website is currently under construction, and the developers are testing it out. Fans have been ecstatic with these recent developments and are eagerly waiting for the return of PUBG Mobile in India.
On the flip side, due to the delay and no concrete release date being shared, several have remained unhappy:
PUBG Corporation press release recap
As mentioned earlier, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile India on 12th November. Apart from this, the company also disclosed plans to establish a branch office in India, employing over 100 people.
The press release further added that the organization would make an investment worth $100 million in partnership with its parent company, Krafton Inc.
Players can click here to read about the five most significant announcements in the press release.