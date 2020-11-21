PUBG Mobile Indian version Google Play Store download option was briefly shown on the official website for some users on Friday

Ever since its conception, PUBG Mobile has seen a gradual rise in terms of the player base. The game has amassed massive numbers worldwide and has found a special place in the hearts of many Indian players as well.

In early September, many Indian PUBG Mobile users were left disheartened after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the game alongside 117 other applications. Since then, they’ve been waiting for the revival of their beloved game.

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation, in a press release, finally announced a PUBG Mobile Indian version. The company also announced it would establish a branch office in India, and fans have since been ecstatic with this development.

Google Play Store link for PUBG Mobile Indian version appears briefly on the official website on Friday

The developers also set up a new website for the PUBG Mobile Indian version. And interestingly, yesterday (Friday), a Google Play Store download option appeared for a brief moment on the official website for some users.

The players were able to see the ‘Download’ option on the website's news section, though it isn’t working as of now.

Here’s a screenshot of the webpage:

A snippet of the official website

Players were also able to check out the new icon, as shown in the picture above. It is probably for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The appearance of the ‘news’ page shows that it is likely that the website is being tested before an official release.

Several fans have taken to Twitter to post their thoughts about the website:

