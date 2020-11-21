PUBG Mobile has become a gaming phenomenon and has garnered massive numbers. The trend of this battle royale title has attracted millions of users of various ages and professions. The Indian opener - Prithvi Shaw, who represents Delhi Capital in the IPL, shared a story on his official Instagram handle of a Chicken Dinner.

He is not the only Indian cricketer who is fond of this renowned battle royale title. Several Indian stars like Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been spotted playing PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we take a look at Prithvi Shaw’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Prithvi Shaw's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5721277705, and his IGN is "Pshaw546."

Prithvi Shaw’s PUBG Mobile stats

Season 16 (Current Season)

His stats in Squads (Season 16)

In the ongoing season, the famous cricketer has appeared in a total of 6 squad games and has managed to emerge victorious in 1 of them with a win ratio of 16.7%. He also has 4 finishes in the Top 10. In the mode, Shaw has notched 7 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.17 and inflicting 118.3 average damage per match.

His stats in Duos (Season 16)

Coming to the duo mode, Shaw has been featured in 30 matches and has 5 Chicken Dinners, with a win ratio of 16.7% in this mode as well. Moreover, he has finished 18 times in the Top 10. In the process, the cricketer has secured 65 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17, dealing 252.9 average damage.

His stats in Solo (Season 16)

Lastly, the star has competed in 4 solo games in the current season and has ended up twice in the Top 10. Shaw has managed to rack 9 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.25. He has also dealt 226.7 average damage per match.

Before this, the cricketer had played only a single squad game in both Season 12 and Season 11.

