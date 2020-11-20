PUBG Mobile Season 16 end date revealed

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has seen a sharp rise in its popularity, part of which can be credited to the regular addition of content in-game. Season 16 of the game began a few days ago, and the players' ranks were reset, and many have started their grind to the top.

A new Metro Royale-themed Royale Pass has also arrived, bringing in various new costumes, skins, and other items. Players can upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

Here is the PUBG Mobile Season 16 end date

Present Royale Pass

As always, each season in PUBG Mobile lasts for around two months, and the Season 16 RP should end on 17th January 2021, as stated in-game. After this, there will be a small in-game update to open up the next RP section.

It is expected that Season 17 would be starting around a day after the ongoing one concludes

Season 16 tier rewards

Players receive a variety of rewards from climbing up the tiers. Here are all the tier rewards for the ongoing season:

Gold

Gold tier rewards

Platinum

Platinum tier rewards

Diamond

Diamond tier rewards

Crown

Crown tier rewards

Ace

Ace tier rewards

Conqueror

Conqueror tier rewards

There are no unique rewards for reaching the Bronze and Silver tiers, and players will be receiving 200 and 400 silver fragments, respectively.

Royale Pass rewards

Here are a few of the rewards present in the Season 16 Royale Pass:

RP 1: Anna Outfit B or Artyom Outfit and Metal Medley – DP28

RP 10: Metal Medley Smoke Grenade

RP 20: Get Hype emote and Angry Chicken Helmet

RP 30: Evacuation Point Parachute and Metal Medley Airplane

RP 40: Metal Medley – Crowbar

RP 50: Cyber Enforcer Set and Venomous Skull – UZI

RP 60: Night Terror emote

RP 70: Punk Rhino Backpack

RP 80: Metal Owl Ornament

RP 90: Metal Medley – SCAR

RP 100: Night Terror Outfit and Night Terror Headgear

