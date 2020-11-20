PUBG Mobile Season 16 end date revealed

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has seen a sharp rise in its popularity, part of which can be credited to the regular addition of content in-game. Season 16 of the game began a few days ago, and the players' ranks were reset, and many have started their grind to the top.
A new Metro Royale-themed Royale Pass has also arrived, bringing in various new costumes, skins, and other items. Players can upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.
Here is the PUBG Mobile Season 16 end date
As always, each season in PUBG Mobile lasts for around two months, and the Season 16 RP should end on 17th January 2021, as stated in-game. After this, there will be a small in-game update to open up the next RP section.
It is expected that Season 17 would be starting around a day after the ongoing one concludes
Season 16 tier rewards
Players receive a variety of rewards from climbing up the tiers. Here are all the tier rewards for the ongoing season:
Gold
Platinum
Diamond
Crown
Ace
Conqueror
There are no unique rewards for reaching the Bronze and Silver tiers, and players will be receiving 200 and 400 silver fragments, respectively.
Royale Pass rewards
Here are a few of the rewards present in the Season 16 Royale Pass:
- RP 1: Anna Outfit B or Artyom Outfit and Metal Medley – DP28
- RP 10: Metal Medley Smoke Grenade
- RP 20: Get Hype emote and Angry Chicken Helmet
- RP 30: Evacuation Point Parachute and Metal Medley Airplane
- RP 40: Metal Medley – Crowbar
- RP 50: Cyber Enforcer Set and Venomous Skull – UZI
- RP 60: Night Terror emote
- RP 70: Punk Rhino Backpack
- RP 80: Metal Owl Ornament
- RP 90: Metal Medley – SCAR
- RP 100: Night Terror Outfit and Night Terror Headgear
