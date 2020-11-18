PUBG Mobile Season 16 update: New outfits, tier rewards, theme, and more

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular title on the mobile platform. Since its release, the game has risen to prominence and amassed a massive player base. With the end of the old season, PUBG Mobile has seen Season 16 finally commence.

The fans are hyped up about what this season has to offer. As always, a new Royale Pass has arrived, providing the users with a variety of rewards. This article looks at the new outfits, tier rewards, and more to come with this new update.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 update: Recap of all the rewards

As stated earlier, the PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass has begun, and its theme is ‘Metro Royale.’ Players can obtain a wide variety of rewards, including outfits, skins, and costumes.

Here are some of the RP rewards, which consist of the outfits as well:

RP 1 - Anna Outfit B or Artyom Outfit and Metal Medley – DP28

Anna Outfit B

Artyom Outfit

Metal Medley – DP28

RP 20 - Angry Chicken Helmet

Angry Chicken Helmet

RP 40 - Metal Medley – Crowbar

Metal Medley – Crowbar

RP 50 - Cyber Enforcer Set and Venomous Skull - UZI

Cyber Enforcer Set

Venomous Skull - UZI

RP 55 - Cyber Enforcer Headgear

Cyber Enforcer Headgear

RP 70 - Punk Rhino Backpack

Punk Rhino Backpack

RP 100 - Night Terror Outfit and Night Terror Headgear

Night Terror Outfit

Night Terror Headgear

The price of the Royale Pass is the same, and players can get the two paid variants — Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively. They also have the option of subscription, with the pass concluding on 17th January.

Tier rewards

With the start of the season, the players' ranks have been reset, and season-end rewards distributed. Users can get a variety of items for climbing up the tiers, and the following are all the tier rewards in PUBG Mobile Season 16:

Gold

Gold tier

Platinum

Platinum tier

Diamond

Diamond tier

Crown

Crown tier

Ace

Ace tier

Conqueror

Conqueror tier

There are no special rewards for the users in Bronze and Silver tiers. Players will receive 200 and 400 silver fragments, respectively, upon reaching them.

