The Season 16 of PUBG Mobile has just been released, and its royale pass is based on an exclusive Metro theme. Each season’s royale pass introduces new skins, outfits, and other cosmetics in the game as rewards.
Likewise, the Season 16 Royale Pass features multiple outfits, emotes, and other in-game items. The users can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and the Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC.
PUBG Mobile Season 16 skins, outfits, and RP rewards
This list includes both paid and free rewards.
Anna Outfit B or Artyom Outfit, Metal Medley – DP28 (Unlocks at RP 1)
Metal Medley Smoke Grenade (Unlocks at RP 10)
“Battle” Graffiti (Unlocks at RP 18)RP 18 - Reward
Get Hype emote and Angry Chicken Helmet (Unlocks at RP 20)
Happy Rules Dance emote (Unlocks at RP 25)
Evacuation Point Parachute and Metal Medley Airplane (Unlocks at RP 30)
Metal Medley – Crowbar (Unlocks at RP 40)
“Follow me” Graffiti (Unlocks at RP 42)
Royale Pass Avatar Frame (Season 16) (Unlocks at RP 45)
Venomous Skull – UZI and Cyber Enforcer Set (Unlocks at RP 50)
Cyber Enforcer Headgear (Unlocks at RP 55)
Night Terror emote (Unlocks at RP 60)
Punk Rhino Backpack (Unlocks at RP 70)
Metal Owl Ornament (Unlocks at RP 80)
Metal Medley – SCAR-L (Unlocks at RP 90)
Night Terror Outfit and Night Terror Headgear (Unlocks at RP 100)
