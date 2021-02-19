PUBG Mobile KR vs PUBG Mobile global version: 3 major differences between the games in 2021

PUBG Mobile is one of the most prominent names in the Esports community and is a major contributor to the sport's culture worldwide.

However, some countries have banned PUBG Mobile due to local policy violations or some other disagreement. The parent company decided to work around this issue by making regional versions of the main game. Hence, many players are now engaging with localized versions of the global game.

There are localized versions of the game being played in Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and other places. But one of the most popular variants is the Korean version (Kr).

Although the gameplay mechanics, visuals, and the broad structure remain the same, small distinctions make the Kr version stand out from the original variant.

Three major difference between PUBG Mobile Kr and PUBG Mobile global version

Log-in rewards

Log-in rewards in PUBG Mobile Kr

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Kr offer log-in rewards as players sign in to the game for the first time in a day. The log-in rewards are usually 7-day rewards and offer crate coupon scraps and BPs. However, Kr offers an exclusive Donakatsu medal that can be used to redeem many exciting crate rewards.

The global version does not have any Donakatsu medals and only offers BPs and silver coins as sign-in rewards.

Donakatsu medal redemption

Redeeming crates with Donakatsu medal (Image via PUBG Mobile Kr)

Players can redeem crate rewards and exclusive in-game items in the Kr version via Donakatsu medals instead of spending UCs. However, these medals are not easy to acquire and are quite rare.

Since there are no such medals available to redeem crates globally, players mostly have to purchase UCs to open Premium and Classic crates. These UCs are to be purchased at the expense of real money.

Exclusive crates and events

The localized variant of the title hosts several exclusive events. Kr also offers a range of exclusive crates that are exclusive to this variant. For example, the current version offers "Doll Crate" - a crate exclusive to the Kr variant.

The global version does not offer any special crate or rewards and hosts a few common events for all PUBG Mobile variants. It also offers a limited number of crates (Soldier Crates, Premium Crates, Classic Crates).

