The Battle Royale genre titles have been incredibly successful on the mobile platform, with games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite leading the charts.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version made to cater to users with low-end devices. Like its best variant, the developers introduce numerous exclusive in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more.

Winner Pass is one of the most desirable PUBG Mobile Lite assets, and it offers users a wide assortment of items. This article looks at the start date, time, and leaked rewards of the upcoming Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 start date, time, leaked WP rewards, and more

Current Winner Pass

Developers of PUBG Mobile Lite introduce a new Winner Pass every month. The current Season 21 WP is set to conclude on February 28. After which, the WP section will get locked, and the users wouldn’t claim the rewards.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass will begin on March 1 at around 7:30 AM. There will always be two paid variants of the pass - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Their price is expected to remain the same, and the players will be able to procure them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked WP rewards

The following are a few of the rewards that might feature in the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass:

Extreme Racing Motorcycle (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Enigmatic Killer Set (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

The Skulls Off-Roader (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Players can check out the video given below for further leaks from the Season 22 Winner Pass:

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow these steps to upgrade the Winner Pass after it is released in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: Winner Pass will then open up. Press the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Select the desired variant and tap on the purchase option below it.

