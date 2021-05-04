Indian players have been ardently waiting for the release of PUBG Mobile India for a long time now. While no news of the game’s release date has been mentioned, a recent leak suggested that the game might be released under the name Battlegrounds Mobile India.

After the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology cited security concerns, the global version of PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020.

In November 2020 a special version of PUBG Mobile was announced for the Indian battle royale community. Since then, the community has seen a number of rumors surrounding its release.

#pubgmobileindia #PUBGNEWSTATE #pubgmobile2 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBG_MOBILE #pubgmobileindia

Yesterday @PUBGMOBILE_IN upload video on their YouTube channel at 5:26pm about announcement of pubg Mobil India coming soon, but later on they private that video very quickly but I recorded pic.twitter.com/NpfKQ105KA — gAuraV Singh (@gAuraVS50117601) April 29, 2021

A recent leak by PUBG Mobile India stirred fans in India. The official YouTube handle of the game uploaded four trailers regarding the upcoming game however, it was shortly removed.

Players need not be anxious about missing something exciting, as the trailers were the same ones which were uploaded way back in November 2020. It featured Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kroten, who are famous PUBG Mobile players.

Also read: 85 days after the first announcement, India's PUBG Mobile fans waiting for an official release date

Dynamo also revealed in a video that PUBG Mobile India will release on a single-digit date and the trailer of the game will be released on a double-digit date. Players can check out the cryptic message in this video (from 2:08:45 to 2:09:45) :

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile India players hopeful of game’s release after accidental trailer upload

PUBG Mobile India fans excited after latest Battlegrounds Mobile India leak

A recent post from GemWire suggested that PUBG Mobile India might be renamed Battleground Mobile India. As per the post, a new video might be released in a few days. The file name of the video is "India Recall Campaign Motion_v02.mp4".

Advertisement

Moreover, the username of the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile India has also been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India, along with the YouTube URL. Needless to say, this made the fans go into a tizzy. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the possible name change:

Pubg mobile is coming with new name in india BATTLEGROUND MOBILE LET'S ROCK — Dushyant Shekhawat (@Dushyant1251) May 4, 2021

First post with the most awaited game by all esports enthusiasts and most loved community in India

PUBG MOBILE INDIA LIKELY TO MAKE COME BACK MID MAY WITH A NEW NAME "BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA"#pubgmobileindia #esports #itsyourbwoy #esports24x7 #battlegroundsmobileindia #PUBG pic.twitter.com/8FRN0xMndP — Its Your Bwoy (Esports 24x7) 🇮🇳 (@Its_yourbwoy) May 3, 2021

#pubgmobileindia likely to be relaunched as battlegrounds mobile india..



me and bois: pic.twitter.com/e9UkFo8Fo1 — ankitx___ (@nixed_memer) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

Battlegrounds Mobile India ♥️

Remember the name ✌️#soon — SD (@SauryaD97) May 4, 2021

Advertisement

Also read: 5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile Indian version