For many months now, PUBG Mobile fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of PUBG Mobile India. Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020, the battle royale gaming community has searched far and wide for alternatives to enjoy.

When the news of the possible return of PUBG Mobile was announced in November 2020, Indian players were overjoyed. A special version of PUBG Mobile targeting the Indian audience has already been confirmed to be in development, but no one knows when it will be released.

PUBG Mobile India update: Everything that's happened regarding PUBG Mobile India's potential return in May 2021

Only five days have passes since the start of May, and the internet is already filled to the brim with news of the possible release of PUBG Mobile India. It all started when the official YouTube and Facebook pages of PUBG Mobile India were renamed to "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Needless to say, this created a stir in the Indian battle royale community, and fans began to speculate that PUBG Mobile India will be called Battlegrounds Mobile India. The manager on the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile India posted: the following:

“We would like to inform @everyone that the links to the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of PUBG MOBILE INDIA have been updated […]”

The YouTube URL was changed to www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein.

The username on Facebook has been changed to 'BattlegroundsMobileIN.'

As per the post above, a new video might also be released soon. The name of the video file is “India Recall Campaign Motion_v02.mp4”.

Instagram page of PUBG Mobile India has deleted all posts except for the teaser

Another piece of news that captured the attention of battle royale enthusiasts was that the Instagram page of PUBG Mobile India deleted all their posts, except for the teaser featuring Dynamo, Korten, and Jonathan. The teaser was released way back in November 2020.

While some fans are confused, others believe that these tactics are all a part of a publicity stunt before they go on to release PUBG Mobile India, or its new persona. Readers can check out some fan reactions here: PUBG Mobile launch date in India still unclear; fans await official announcement