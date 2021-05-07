Battlegrounds Mobile India: All you need to know about PUBG Mobile India's comeback

The recent news regarding the comeback of PUBG Mobile India as Battlegrounds Mobile India has delighted battle royale enthusiasts in the Indian gaming community. The developers have come up with a brand new website for the game, which players can check out here.

The teaser of the title was also released on the official YouTube channel. It did not reveal much, and players could only see the “COMING SOON” message displayed in the 10-second clip.

Also read: How will Battlegrounds Mobile India be different from PUBG Mobile global version?

Everything to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here are a few things that players should know about Battlegrounds Mobile:

Pre-registration for the game will only be available for Indian players. Pre-registration has not started as of yet, but players can expect it to arrive soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its very own Esports tournaments and leagues that players can take part in. Needless to say, this will encourage Indian mobile gamers and boost the Esports sector of the country.

The title will have in-game events, outfits, and costumes, keeping in the audience they are catering to.

Restrictions regarding time and spending (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

KRAFTON Inc. has taken up special measures to ensure that the data of Indian mobile gamers are well protected. The information will be stored in servers of India and Singapore.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have restricted playtime for players under the age of 18. The time limit is up to three hours per day.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India official privacy policy revealed, game data to be stored in India and Singapore

“If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system.”

Players under the age of 18 will have to provide the phone number of their parents while signing up.

There is also a restriction on in-game spending when it comes to underage mobile gamers. They will be allowed to spend a maximum of INR 7000 to buy cosmetics, accessories, and various items that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India release date unclear, game officially announced