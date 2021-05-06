Battlegrounds Mobile India release date unclear, game officially announced

Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date has not yet been officially announced, but there have been some exciting developments over the last few days. The closest hint that players got with regards to the date of release is the cryptic message that a famous PUBG Mobile player, Dynamo, revealed in this video.

In the video above, between the timestamp 2:08:45 and 2:09:45 Dynamo revealed that the trailer of PUBG Mobile India will be released on a double-digit date, and the game itself, will be released on a single-digit date.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date unclear, official announcement expected soon

PUBG Mobile fans in India were taken by surprise when the names of the official YouTube channel and Facebook were changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Discord announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The change in name was also announced by the PUBG Mobile India server manager.

Players can now be certain of the change in name, as a new website by the name of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched. The previous PUBG Mobile India website has gone offline.

Here are the new changes to the privacy policy and terms of service of Battlegrounds Mobile India for under age users via the official website.



The new privacy policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India also mentioned that:

Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.

This will ensure that the information of players will be stored with care. Since the driving factor for the ban on the global version of PUBG Mobile was compromised security, KRAFTON. Inc, has ensured that players’ data will be protected at all costs.

Players can check out the new website here.

Players can check out the Privacy Policy here.

Players can check out the Terms of Service here.

Till now, nothing has been announced regarding the date of release of Battlegrounds Mobile India officially. Players can keep their fingers crossed and expect the game to be released soon.

