The internet is filled with news about Battlegrounds Mobile India, the upcoming version of PUBG Mobile that Indian gamers have been waiting for. While fans expected the game to be called PUBG Mobile India, it was made clear today that the title will be referred to as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players got a whiff of the change a couple of days ago when the URL of the YouTube page of the game was changed to www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein, and the username of Facebook became "BattlegroundsMobileIN."

Today, the YouTube channel PUBG Mobile India was renamed as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

KRAFTON. Inc also came up with a website dedicated to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The PUBG Mobile India website was taken down.

The developers also released a 10-second-long teaser of the game, which displayed the “COMING SOON” message.

How will Battlegrounds Mobile India be different from PUBG Mobile global version?

As of now, there are only a few ways in which Battlegrounds Mobile India can be different from the global version of PUBG Mobile.

With the release of the title, more information will come to light.

They are:

Restricted play-time

Restricted spending

Exclusive in-game events

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

For players under the age of 18, KRAFTON. Inc. has decided to dial down the game time. Players will only be able to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India for three hours in a day.

There is also a restriction when it comes to spending money to buy accessories and skins offered by the title. The limit is up to INR 7,000 for each player under the age of 18.

This was also mentioned:

“If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system.”

It was also revealed that there will be an exclusive in-game event for Battlegrounds Mobile India players. The game will also come up with costumes and outfits, keeping in mind its target audience.

