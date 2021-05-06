Battlegrounds Mobile India official teaser released by KRAFTON on YouTube

Battle Royale fans were in for some exciting news when it was revealed that PUBG Mobile India was going to be called Battlegrounds Mobile India. The news was first hinted at when the URL and username of the official YouTube and Facebook pages were changed.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India update: Everything that's happened regarding PUBG Mobile India's potential return in May 2021

The username of the Facebook page has been changed to "BattlegroundsMobileIN," and the YouTube URL is now www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein.

The name of the official YouTube channel with 2.62 million subscribers has also been changed to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.

The official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India was unveiled today. At the same time, the official website of PUBG Mobile also went offline. This left no doubt in the minds of the players with regards to the name of the game.

Here are the new changes to the privacy policy and terms of service of Battlegrounds Mobile India for under age users via the official website.



More here: https://t.co/GUQ6LHL2RA pic.twitter.com/hmEXirt8O2 pic.twitter.com/Dwbjd22JJz — 🍁Seerit🍁🇮🇳 (@Seerit8) May 6, 2021

The Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for Battlegrounds Mobile India was also released. The Privacy Policy stated that:

"Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India."

This shows that special attention was given to make sure that the data of players are safe, which is quite expected as the main reason for the ban of PUBG Mobile was due to the compromised data security.

Players can check out the new website here.

Players can check out the Privacy Policy here.

Players can check out the Terms of Service here.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India official privacy policy revealed, game data to be stored in India and Singapore

Battlegrounds Mobile India official teaser

Players are very excited as KRAFTON released the official teaser for Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier today. They can check out the teaser below:

The official teaser did not reveal much about the game, and a "COMING SOON" message was displayed in the 10-second clip.

There's no official news about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can expect a trailer for the title to be released soon, along with its release date.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India release date unclear, game officially announced