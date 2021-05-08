5 things about Battlegrounds Mobile India that you probably didn't know

News about Battlegrounds Mobile India is making the rounds on the internet. Indian mobile gamers have been waiting for the release of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile for quite some time now.

The recent revelation by Krafton Inc has given them renewed hope regarding the game’s imminent return.

While fans expected the game to be called PUBG Mobile India, the developers revealed it would be called “Battlegrounds Mobile India.” They also set up a new website, and the name of the YouTube channel was changed, along with its URL and the Facebook username.

A teaser for the game was also released:

Unknown aspects about Battlegrounds Mobile India

These are five such things that players might not have known about the upcoming title:

#1 - Servers

Here are the new changes to the privacy policy and terms of service of Battlegrounds Mobile India for under age users via the official website.



More here: https://t.co/GUQ6LHL2RA pic.twitter.com/hmEXirt8O2 pic.twitter.com/Dwbjd22JJz — 🍁Seerit🍁🇮🇳 (@Seerit8) May 6, 2021

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India due to the compromised security of the country. Krafton guarantees that the players’ information will be stored on servers in India and Singapore only.

As per the Privacy Policy of the game, it was mentioned:

“Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. […] In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.”

#2 - Underage restrictions

Restrictions regarding time and spending (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The developers mentioned that players under 18 would have to provide their parent’s contact numbers when signing up. They will also have playtime restrictions and a limit to which they can spend money on the game.

Underage gamers can enjoy the game for up to three hours per day and only spend up to INR 7000 to buy in-game cosmetics.

#3 - Pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registration before its launch in India. The pre-registration of the game will give players early access to the game ahead of the launch, and will also be open to only Indian players.

Krafton mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have pre-registration before it is launched. Since the title is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, it will only be available to Indian mobile gamers. No date regarding the commencement of pre-registration has been revealed.

#4 - Gaming ecosystem

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own gaming tournaments and competitions in India. Region-specific leagues and events will help improve the esports ecosystem of the country.

Popular YouTuber and PUBG Mobile player Amit Sharma mentioned:

“[...] As a gaming content creator, I can testify how difficult it was for gamers and gaming content creators to sustain last year after the ban. With this comeback, the game will boost the entire Indian gaming community. Hoping they launch soon.”

#5 - In-game cosmetics

In-game events and cosmetics for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Since the target audience of Battlegrounds Mobile India is Indian BR enthusiasts, the game will have exclusive in-game events focused on them. There will also be exclusive outfits and cosmetics that players will surely like.

