Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) confirmed features, age restrictions, developer, and more

When the latest news about Battlegrounds Mobile India flooded the internet, the expectations of Battle Royale enthusiasts in India were revived. From the change in name to the website reveal, there are many things that Indian mobile gamers should make note of.

It has been over 8 months since PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Ever since then, players have been ardently waiting for the game’s return. While players expected it to return as PUBG Mobile India, the sudden change in name to Battlegrounds Mobile India by developers showed otherwise.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Age restrictions

Restrictions regarding time and spending (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In order to promote healthy gaming habits among youngsters, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India decided to restrict the time minors can spend playing the game. Players under the age of 18 can enjoy the game for up to 3 hours a day only.

There is also a limit to the amount of money that underage players can spend to buy in-game cosmetics. They can spend up to INR 7000. Underage players will also have to provide their parent's phone number when signing up.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Developer

Image via KRAFTON

Battlegrounds Mobile India is developed by Krafton Inc. Krafton Inc. is a South Korean video game company, which is also behind the development of PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

The official YouTube channel’s name has been changed, along with the YouTube URL, and Facebook username. A teaser for Battlegrounds Mobile India was also released. The 10-second-long clip just showed the COMING SOON message.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India website has been put up and the old PUBG Mobile India website has been taken down. Along with that, a new privacy policy and terms of service were also unveiled.

Players can check out the website here.

Players can read the full Privacy Policy here.

Players can read the full Terms of Service here.

In-game events and cosmetics for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The game will have special in-game events and outfits for the Indian audience. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have its own region-specific leagues and tournaments.

