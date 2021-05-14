Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile): Age restriction, spending limit, data storage, and more

With the new version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, comes a new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to compromised security, and many Indian mobile gamers have been worried that their data might not be protected. Hence, a new Privacy Policy was imperative to win back the faith of Indian players.

They should read the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to get a better idea regarding what Battlegrounds Mobile India will bring. This will ensure that they get the complete picture regarding what Krafton is offering.

Users can read the full Privacy Policy here and the full Terms of Service here.

An official website for Battlegrounds Mobile India was also set up. Players can check out the new website here. A teaser for the game was also released, followed by the logo reveal.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) detailed

To promote healthy gaming habits among youngsters, Krafton mentioned that there would be time and spending limits for players under the age of 18. An underage player can spend up to three hours playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and spend only INR 7000 when purchasing in-game cosmetics.

Players under 18 will also have to submit their parents’ phone numbers while signing up for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Terms of Service stated:

"If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system."

To ensure that proper security steps are taken, Krafton guarantees that the data of Battlegrounds Mobile India mobile gamers is safely protected. Hence, it would be stored on servers in India and Singapore only.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is here! 💥 Get ready for exciting action and a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile! #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/rjSnU7Nqx4 — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@pubgmobile__in) May 6, 2021

The developer of the game mentioned that the battle royale title would have pre-registration before its actual release. However, no official date regarding this feature and the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revealed.

