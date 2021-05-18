How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) on Play Store: Step-by-step guide

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally begun on the Google Play Store.

Players who pre-register for the game will receive four unique rewards. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been created to cater to Indian players and has exclusive region-specific events, outfits, and features.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) on Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should first visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play Store page. They can click on this link to do so.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Players should then click on the “Pre-register” button. When a dialog box appears on the screen, they should click on the “Got it” button to complete the registration.

Click on the "Got it" button

Players can also tap on the “Install When Available” button if they wish to download the game as soon as it is made available on the platform.

Unfortunately, no information has been released regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration phase for iOS users.

Restrictions for underage users

Certain restrictions will be placed for Battlegrounds Mobile India players under the age of 18. The game's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy states:

“If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system.”

Underage players will only be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India for 3 hours per day and will have a daily limit of INR 7000 on paid services.

