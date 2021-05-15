Battlegrounds Mobile India to have different Royale Pass seasons than PUBG Mobile, according to GodNixon

Luv Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias GodNixon, has provided an update regarding the Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In a YouTube video, the Indian PUBG Mobile content creator also discussed tournaments, matchmaking, inventory, and other details regarding the upcoming game.

"You will get to see the new Royale Pass on the same day of the game’s release" - GodNixon on Battlegrounds Mobile India's RP season

In a video titled, "Battlegrounds Mobile India 🇮🇳 Season 1 RP when?," GodNixon had this to say about the new season and the Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

“A lot of players have asked me about the new season and Royale Pass. But I will like to inform that you will get to see the new season and Royale Pass on the same day of the game’s release. We are quite excited for the first season.”

(At timestamp 3 minutes 10 seconds)

Based on what GodNixon said, there is a possibility that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a different Royale Pass season than PUBG Mobile.

Ghatak, another prominent Indian content creator, recently had this to say about Battlegrounds Mobile India player accounts:

“One of the most asked questions was about the old accounts and what would happen to the inventory and other items. There is good news for them as all the investments players have made in the game will be retained in the Battlegrounds Mobile India account as it is. So, chill and enjoy.”

Pre-registration details of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Google Play Store pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on May 18th. According to the official announcement, players will get exclusive rewards for pre-registering.

When the pre-registration phase begins, all players need to do is visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India and tap on the "Pre-register" button.

