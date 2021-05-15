iOS players ask Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) for pre-registration details with only Play Store date announced

Yesterday, the eagerly awaited announcement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India’s pre-registration process was made. The game’s community is over the moon as their beloved title is on track for a comeback.
Ever since the ban in September 2020, several events surrounding the revival of PUBG Mobile have taken place. Now, it finally appears that the game will be making a return soon.
However, pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be made available on the Google Play Store from May 18th. This has left users curious about pre-registrations on the iOS platform.
iOS pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India yet to be announced
The announcement by Krafton exactly states:
“Krafton, the premier South Korean video game developer, today announced the date for pre-registrations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Developed by Krafton, the long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on May 18th.”
“To pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, please visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.”
In the announcement, the developers didn’t specify anything for iOS users. Fans of the game were dismayed and have asked about the same on Twitter:
It is worth noting that the game will be released on iOS sooner or later, and players using the platform can only wait at the moment.
The developers have also disclosed that there are exclusive pre-registration rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and they are specific to Indian players only.
Other details of Battlegrounds Mobile India
In one of his recent videos, TSM Ghatak, a PUBG Mobile pro, mentioned that the old inventories of the players would be retained in Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Apart from that, he talked about matchmaking and more, and users can check out the entire video below:
To keep up with all the official news about the game, users can follow its social media handles. Here are the links for them:
