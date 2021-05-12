Will there be PUBG Mobile Lite India? Fans curious as only Battlegrounds Mobile India receives official release announcement

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players have been left curious after the official announcement regarding only Battlegrounds Mobile India has been made as of now.

PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile enjoyed a massive audience in India. However, fans were left disheartened as the titles were suspended by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Since then, gamers have yearningly awaited the return of both BR games. Krafton’s recent announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India sent a sense of jubilation amongst the Indian mobile gaming community.

In the meantime, PUBG Mobile Lite players were left dumbfounded because no announcement was made for a new game optimized for a low-end device.

Fans left in wonder about PUBG Mobile Lite India after the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile Lite users have been in the dark over the last eight months because there haven't been any developments regarding a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is unclear how the new game will function on budget devices with limited space, RAM, and graphics.

It is worth noting that PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t have region-specific versions. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile has several variants other than the global version, published by different companies. The list includes VN, KRJP, TW, and Game for Peace (China).

Some PUBG Mobile Lite players have asked questions regarding the streamlined title’s return on Twitter. Here are a few of their tweets:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is coming to India in a few days but why there is no discussion about BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA LITE? So we request that this BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA LITE of the game be brought to India.@PUBG_Mobile_IN — Tanmoy (@Tanmoy27670489) May 12, 2021

@Anuj_Tandon first Good morning sir, I am ,pubg mobile lite player sir you know battlegrounds mobile India come but what about Battlegrounds mobile India lite because in India the pubg mobile lite also big fan page and lot of fans in India so, I humblely request you launch BGMIL — GOD Mandar YT (@GodMandar) May 12, 2021

Lite Version??? — Akash Jaiswal (@AkashJa36851077) May 11, 2021

@BattlegroundmIn pubg mobile lite India kab ayaga — Gourav Rajak (@Gouravrajak6269) May 11, 2021

#asks8ul PUBG MOBILE LITE KA KOI NEWS HE KYA ? 🙄 — IG_GOKUNUB (@gokul_sunesh) May 8, 2021

Have any chance #pubg_mobile_lite indian version 🤧🤧 — Bekarchala 😚😚 (@GoluTriben) May 1, 2021

Please come back to India 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Prince Prajapati (@PrinceP91215714) May 7, 2021

Im from india and please we also want pubg mobile lite also — Prasadlambade (@Prasadlambade1) May 2, 2021

PUBG MOBILE lite was a game that used to rule our heart...but after ban people only talking about battleground mobile.This is so heart breaking both game are awesome but this is one sided big should support and talk openly about pubglite #wewantbattlegroundmobilelite — Abhishek (@Abhishe14222273) May 6, 2021

All are focusing only about #BATTELGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA AND NO BODY IS WORRIED ABOUT A NEW INDIAN VERSION FOR PUBG MOBILE LITE.THESE ARE MAKING MANY OF THE USERS OF PUBG MOBILE LITE WHO WANTED TO MAKE THEIR CARRIER BY THIS GAME. — Varun.s.p (@Varunsp14622898) May 6, 2021

On top of this, after the Lightweight Installation Function was introduced in PUBG Mobile, the game’s file size reduced substantially. This could have provided access to those previously left out because of the game's file size.

However, PUBG Mobile Lite players currently have no other option other than to wait for an official confirmation from the developers about a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

