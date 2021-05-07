All PUBG Mobile India (Battlegrounds Mobile India) leaked release dates online are fake, as Krafton is yet to make official announcement

Indian PUBG Mobile fans and players breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as Krafton Inc. finally announced Battlegrounds Mobile India exclusively for the country’s users. The announcement has reignited the spark among the game’s players in the country.

After the game’s notification came out, numerous sources have claimed to provide users with a “leaked release date.” However, these are only rumors and are hence fake.

All PUBG Mobile India (Battlegrounds Mobile India) leaked release dates online are fake

Logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Every leaked PUBG Mobile India (Battlegrounds Mobile India) release date circulating on the web is 100% fake because Krafton hasn’t made anything public about its release. According to the announcement made on the official website, there will be a pre-registration period before the title’s launch.

The upcoming title is set to have strict restrictions on players under 18 years of age. They would require their parent’s or guardian’s consent to play the title. Besides, they will only be able to play it for a maximum duration of three hours and will be able to spend a maximum of INR 7000 on paid services per day.

In addition to this, Krafton has said that privacy and data security are prime objectives, and they would be ensuring the same by working with their partners. Also, the players’ personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore.

The return of PUBG Mobile in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India could be a blessing in disguise since the developers have announced that it would have its own ecosystem with numerous tournaments and leagues, which would boost the competitive segment in the nation.

To keep up with all the official updates about Battleground Mobile India, players can consider following the game’s official handles.

