Battlegrounds Mobile India to have restricted game time and in-game spending for players under 18 years of age

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to have game-time restrictions and spending limits for players under the age of 18.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India website was recently launched as the old PUBG Mobile India website went offline. Unlike the previous website, the new one provides players with a number of details surrounding the game, including the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The new website also answers numerous questions regarding underage players and the limitations they will have in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India to have restrictions for players under the age of 18

Battlegrounds Mobile India players under the age of 18 will have specific in-game restrictions. As per the privacy policy of the game, these players will have to provide their parent's or guardian’s mobile number to authenticate that they are legally eligible to play the game.

Players under 18 years of age will also not be able to play the battle royale game for more than 3 hours a day. The in-game spending restriction for such players has been set to INR 7,000.

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy regarding underage players reads:

“If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system.”

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s terms of service regarding the same reads:

“If you are under 18 years of age, you will only be able to play the game maximum of 3 hours a day.”

“If you are under 18 years of age, the maximum daily amount of using our paid service will be 7,000 INR.”

This is in line with Krafton's promise to promote healthy gaming habits for younger players in India.

