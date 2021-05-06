"Battlegrounds Mobile India could be available to play by June": PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma shares another update on the game's India comeback

A "coming soon" video for PUBG Mobile has been released on the official YouTube channel. The new game is set to be released under the name "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

PUBG Mobile enthusiasts across the country are excited and eagerly awaiting the game's return. After waiting for over a year, the fan-favorite Battle Royale game is finally expected to return to the region.

Professional caster Ocean Sharma, a renowned figure in the PUBG Mobile community, shared an exclusive statement with Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani about the new game's launch.

PUBG Mobile pro caster Ocean Sharma shares his thoughts on Battleground Mobile India Teaser

"Some members of the community were already aware of it, but due to the limitations, we were not allowed to disclose anything. However, I believe the audience was aware of something coming today and received it."

"When it comes to restrictions, such as limited game time and in-game spending imposed on those under the age of 18, children will always try to work around and find a way, but that shouldn't happen, because the game's ban was uncertain and the reason is still unknown, though violence was assumed as the reason, we shouldn't do anything now that will be a reason for the game to not return."

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

"The Korean version's name has also been changed to Battleground Mobile, so I'm guessing the Indian version will be similar to it rather than the Global Version or Game for Peace."

Let's hope that various stakeholders in the industry, such as organizations, Esports players,content creators, investors, tournament organizers, talent managers, and media outlets, can collectively grow the market.