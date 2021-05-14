IndiaKaBattlegrounds trends on Twitter after Krafton reveals pre-registration details for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)

To the delight of Indian PUBG Mobile players, the pre-registration process for Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally been announced. It is set to commence on May 18th on the Google Play Store, and users can register to get their hands on exclusive rewards for free.

It has been over eight months since a ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile. Over that period, fans of the BR title have followed every development regarding the return. On May 6th, Krafton revealed a particular region-specific variant, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India.

All the news hype surrounding the game’s comeback is sky-high on all social media platforms.

Today, #IndiaKaBattlegrounds has been trending on Twitter after the details about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s pre-registration were revealed on the official website.

The announcement by the South Korean company stated the following about the exclusive pre-registration rewards:

There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

Here are a few tweets from the community who are extremely excited about the imminent return of the game:

The wait is almost OVER! 😍😍🔥🔥#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA🇮🇳 goes LIVE with Pre-Registrations on 18.05.2021! #IndiaKaBattleGrounds pic.twitter.com/xrNGNzWT3Q — ಶ ರ ತ್ | S H A R A T H (@Sharath__S7) May 14, 2021

#IndiaKaBattlegrounds

Pubg lover on the way of pre registration: pic.twitter.com/WtfMg1wjGb — vikram (@vikrcasm) May 14, 2021

Finally 🙏😍Pre-registrations starting from 18th May.



PUBG Lovers :#IndiaKaBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/rWtZjC1oQN#IndiaKaBattlegrounds — 𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙂𝙪𝙮 💣 (@Dev00431718) May 14, 2021

#IndiaKaBattlegrounds Pre Registration will begin on 18 may...

Meanwhile Me- pic.twitter.com/gUM1JAbem9 — Nikshay Arora (@arora_nikshay) May 14, 2021

It appears that the long hiatus for the users is finally going to end. After the pre-registration begins, players can visit the Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India and click on the “Pre-Register” button.

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, Ocean Sharma, a prominent caster, expressed his opinions regarding the latest announcement:

“As I previously mentioned, there will be two major announcements in May. Here is another one. The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India Android users will go live on May 18th. Because Krafton cares about its community, I am hoping to see pre-registrations for IOS as well, though I am not sure, because things take time on the App Store.”

“I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone.”

