Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) pre-registration and APK download links on internet are fake as release date is yet to be announced

Since the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the internet has been flooded with fake pre-registrations and APK download links for the game.

The announcement for the much-awaited Indian version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India, was made on May 6th.

The logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India was revealed in a YouTube video, and new artwork was also released on the official Facebook page of the game.

All pre-registration and APK download links of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the internet are a 100% fake

In the announcement, Krafton, the publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, stated:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch."

While the South Korean company confirmed that a pre-registration period will come before the official release of the game, no further details have been revealed about the phase.

Since the announcement, several fake pre-registration links and APK files have begun appearing on the internet.

A snippet of one such fake file on the internet

It is important to note that all these links and files are fake as Krafton is yet to announce the details of both the release date and the pre-registration phase.

Players are advised to stay away from all such fake links and files.

They should never download or install any APK files as they can pose a threat to the players’ devices. Their privacy could also get compromised if they download such files.

All that the players can now do is wait for official news from the developers. Players can follow the official Battlegrounds Mobile India social media handles to keep up with the latest developments regarding the game:

