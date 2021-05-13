"Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are likely to get free rewards after release": TSM Ghatak shares update on Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations

Players have been inquisitive to learn more about Battlegrounds Mobile India. In an attempt to satiate the curious minds of players, famous PUBG Mobile pro, TSM Ghatak, made quite a few exciting announcements in his latest video regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton revealed in their terms of service that the game would have pre-registration before it is launched. However, no date for Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration has been released till now. TSM Ghatak shed some light regarding the pre-registration and possible rewards that might come with it.

TSM Ghatak shares update on Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations

TSM Ghatak spilled some beans regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. He assured that pre-registration for the game would start very soon.

TSM Ghatak's YouTube account, Ghatak Gaming

He also mentioned that Krafton would likely give away pre-registration rewards to players who sign up. While he couldn’t mention the exact reward given, he said that it could be anything, ranging from in-game currency (UC) to skins.

He revealed this information in a YouTube video (from 2:25 to 2:55). Players can check out the video here:

Some other noticeable points:

TSM Ghatak revealed a few more exciting pieces of information above:

He said that players would not lose the amount invested for purchasing in-game cosmetics in the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Only Indian players can enjoy the game. They cannot compete with players belonging to different countries.

Krafton will make sure that talented Indian players get the opportunity to showcase their prowess in international Esports events.

