"Battle Royale ready": IPL franchise RCB shares artwork containing PUBG Mobile's map and Indian players

Indian players are waiting for the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile called Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has been over 8 months since PUBG Mobile was banned in India and Indian mobile gamers are looking forward to the battle royale title's return.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.#PUBG MOBILE among 118 additional Apps banned by the Government



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India, citing security concerns, in September 2020. The servers of the games were shut down in October 2020.

In November 2020, it was announced that a special version of PUBG Mobile will be created keeping the Indian audience in mind. Ever since then, Indian fans have been hopeful of the title’s release.

The latest news surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, has renewed the hopes of Indian battle royale enthusiasts. The pre-registration for the game will start soon as indicated by the developers. No official date for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revealed.

"Battle Royale ready": IPL franchise RCB shares PUBG Mobile themed artwork

Amidst the news surrounding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL (Indian Premier League) team, posted a picture on Twitter with the caption:

Battle Royale ready. Comin in hot! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers#TeamIndia #BattleRoyale

The artwork featured 3 players, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj jumping into Southampton's Rose Bowl Stadium. On the top left corner of the picture the PUBG Mobile map, Erangel, was featured along with #PLAYBOLD.

Needless to say, this has got fans excited and many players were quick to pick up the PUBG Mobile reference. Here are a few comments from the original post.

